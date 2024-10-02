You are here: HomeNews2024 10 02Article 1988411

PAC refers Swedru School and Winneba College to Attorney General for prosecution

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament has taken decisive action by referring the Swedru School of Business and the College of Community Health Nurses Training in Winneba to the Attorney General for prosecution.

This referral follows their recent appearance before the PAC in Takoradi, where the Committee is investigating the 2023 audited reports of various educational institutions and local

