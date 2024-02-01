PAC warns against illegally designating MPs as spending officers

General News of Thursday, 1 February 2024

A stern warning has been issued by The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament to public officers, cautioning them against appointing Members of Parliament (MPs) as spending officers for projects within their respective areas.



James Klutse Avedzi, the Chairman of PAC, that it is illegal for public institutions to transfer project funds directly into the personal accounts of MPs.



Mr. Avedzi clarified that while MPs have the legal authority to determine the type of project for allocated funds, they are prohibited from acting as spending officers. He urged public officers to adhere to their role in handling administrative processes for payment when an MP identifies a project.



"Never again should your outfit or any public office transfer money to an MP," he stated.



The caution arose following the appearance of Augustina Attakora, the head of the Twifo Atti-Morkwa District Education Office in the Central Region, at a PAC session. The 2022 Auditor-General’s Report revealed a breach of the Public Financial Management Act, where an amount of GH¢195,000 intended for school renovations was deposited into the MP's personal bank account.



The report suggests that the District Director of Education should retrieve the funds along with interest from the MP and reimburse them to the Auditor-General's Recoveries account at the Bank of Ghana.



Mr. Avedzi emphasized that these kinds of actions lead to non-competitive procurement practices and delays in project implementation.



He warned against MPs influencing procurement processes and stressed the importance of entities complying strictly with procurement laws. Additionally, he urged public officers to resist any request from an MP to transfer project funds into personal accounts, emphasizing the committee's commitment to preventing such illegal actions.