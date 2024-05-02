PHOTOS: Manhyia Palace exhibits returned Asante Kingdom artefacts

General News of Thursday, 2 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Manhyia Palace has opened its doors to the public, showcasing a collection of artefacts looted from the Asante Kingdom by British colonisers.



Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II hailed the return of these artefacts as a symbolic reunion with the spirit of Africa, inviting visitors to explore the treasures at the Manhyia Palace Museum.



Under a loan agreement of three years, extendable upon review, the artefacts have been repatriated from the Victoria and Albert Museum and the British Museum to their rightful home in the Asante Kingdom.



Among the 32 returned items are the revered sword of state, a golden peace pipe, and various precious ornaments crafted from silver and gold.



Expressing gratitude during the display ceremony, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II reflected on the long journey towards reclaiming these cultural treasures. He highlighted the efforts of his predecessors, including Prempeh I, Prempeh II, and Opoku Ware, who had advocated for the return of these artefacts since the colonial era.



