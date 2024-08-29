PIAC educates public on use, management of country’s oil revenue

General News of Thursday, 29 August 2024

Source: Ghanaian Times

The Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC) held forums in Ningo-Prampram and Shai-Osudoku to inform the public about how Ghana's oil revenue is being managed.



PIAC shared its 2023 report, revealing a 25.65% drop in petroleum revenues due to decreased oil production.



The committee urged the government to reverse this decline by investing in unexploited fields.



The events allowed citizens to ask questions and provided feedback on the use of oil funds, with PIAC emphasizing its role in keeping the public informed about oil revenue management.