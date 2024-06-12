PNC National Chairpersons defect To Alan’s Movement For Change

Politics of Wednesday, 12 June 2024

Source: thenewindependentonline.com

Former PNC National Chairman Alhaji Bela Maikankan and Second National Vice Chairman Henry Haruna Asante have defected to join Hon. Alan Kyerematen’s Movement for Change (M4C) and the Alliance for Revolutionary Change (ARC) ahead of the December 7th General Elections.



Known for their grassroots political influence, their move is expected to bolster Kyerematen’s independent presidential bid, particularly in Zongo communities.



The duo's endorsement adds to a growing list of prominent supporters for Kyerematen, challenging the long-standing NDC-NPP political dominance.



They are actively campaigning in the northern region to rally support for Kyerematen's message of unity and transformation.