PNC denies reports of resignations, condemns alleged formation of PNP

Politics of Thursday, 18 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The People’s National Convention (PNC) has refuted claims of resignations by members of the National Executive Committee, asserting that no such mass resignation occurred to establish a purported new party called the People’s National Party (PNP).



Issuing a statement on April 17, 2024, National Communications Secretary Awudu Ishaq emphasized the importance of party members maintaining steadfastness in the face of what the PNC described as deceptive actions orchestrated by former General Secretary, Janet Nabila, and her associates.



The statement categorically rejected assertions that eleven out of sixteen regions backed the formation of the PNP, denouncing such claims as falsehoods aimed at misleading the public.



Furthermore, the PNC deemed the creation of the PNP unlawful, contending that it stemmed from the original PNP, making its adoption unauthorized.



"The party hereby states that the alleged support of this decision by eleven out of sixteen regions is a blatant lie intended to mislead the general public into believing that the supposed new political party is worth its sort. Furthermore, the decision to adopt the People’s National Party amounts to an illegality since the PNC is an offshoot of the PNP," part of the statement indicated.



"To this end, we shall use every legitimate and legal avenue available to us to stop the use of the name PNP



"… As much as the party needs every single member to grow its numbers, we are unfazed by the decision by any person or group of persons to voluntarily leave the party especially when their conduct has proven to be inimical to the fortunes of the party," it added.