PNC flagbearership race: Group picks nomination forms for Bernard Mornah

Politics of Tuesday, 13 August 2024

Source: GNA

Friends of Bernard Anbataayela Mornah for Change (BAM 4 Change) has officially submitted nomination forms for Mr. Bernard Mornah to contest the People's National Convention (PNC) flagbearership for the 2024 elections.



Mr. Mornah, a former PNC National Chairman, aims to create opportunities for all Ghanaians.



His campaign promises a focus on unity and competence, avoiding divisive tactics.



The PNC’s primaries are scheduled for August 31, 2024, with nomination forms priced at GHC10,000 and a filing fee of GHC100,000, despite some internal dissent.