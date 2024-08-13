You are here: HomeNews2024 08 13Article 1969562

Source: GNA

PNC flagbearership race: Group picks nomination forms for Bernard Mornah

Friends of Bernard Anbataayela Mornah for Change (BAM 4 Change) has officially submitted nomination forms for Mr. Bernard Mornah to contest the People's National Convention (PNC) flagbearership for the 2024 elections.

Mr. Mornah, a former PNC National Chairman, aims to create opportunities for all Ghanaians.

His campaign promises a focus on unity and competence, avoiding divisive tactics.

The PNC’s primaries are scheduled for August 31, 2024, with nomination forms priced at GHC10,000 and a filing fee of GHC100,000, despite some internal dissent.

