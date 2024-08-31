You are here: HomeNews2024 08 31Article 1975463

Source: 3news

PNC’s presidential primaries postponed to Sept. 7

The People’s National Convention (PNC) has postponed its national delegates congress to Saturday, September 7.

Originally set for August 24 and then moved to August 31, the congress will now elect national executives and its flagbearer for the December 7 elections.

The decision, made during a National Executive Committee meeting on August 30, aims to better prepare the party for the upcoming polls.

Acting General Secretary Prince Agyemang Duah urged members and supporters to adjust their plans accordingly.

The party completed aspirant vetting on August 23-24, with one disqualification.

