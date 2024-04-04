PNC women's wing urges shift in voter support from NPP, NDC

Politics of Thursday, 4 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Women's Wing of the People’s National Convention (PNC) has called on voters to shift their support from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to the PNC in the upcoming December 7 general election.



Acting National Women's Organiser, Patience Lamisi Johnson, made the plea at a press conference in Koforidua following a seminar aimed at empowering women, youth, and persons with disabilities (PWDs) in politics.



Johnson stated that it was time for Ghanaian voters to move away from the two dominant parties, NPP and NDC, which have alternated in power since 1992 but, in her view, have not significantly impacted the lives of Ghanaians.



She emphasized the need to support women in political office, highlighting the PNC's commitment to fielding 40% female parliamentary candidates in the upcoming election to enhance democratic representation.



The Women's Wing emphasized the importance of passing the Affirmative Action Bill to remove barriers hindering women's full participation in politics. They believe that promoting gender equality and empowering women will strengthen Ghana's multiparty system by ensuring diverse voices are heard and represented.



Mrs. Johnson reiterated the PNC's commitment to gender equality, citing the party's 1999 manifesto pledge to establish a ministry for women and children. She emphasized that every Ghanaian, regardless of gender, should have an equal opportunity to contribute to the country's progress and prosperity.



Regarding the PNC's prospects in the December 7 polls, Mrs. Johnson expressed confidence in the party's chances for victory. She also expressed optimism about the success of their female parliamentary candidates, affirming the party's commitment to supporting women's advancement in Ghana's political landscape.