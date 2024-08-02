PNP was formed out of greed and frustration, and their members are not more than 14 – PNC

Politics of Friday, 2 August 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Mark Ewusi Arkoh, Deputy National Organiser of the People’s National Convention (PNC), dismissed claims that the formation of the People’s National Party (PNP) has harmed the PNC.



Speaking on Rainbow Radio, Arkoh described the PNP’s founders as disgruntled and greedy individuals who left the PNC due to internal conflicts.



He downplayed the PNP’s influence, noting their membership is fewer than 14 people and accusing them of disregarding party rules.



Arkoh also expressed skepticism about the PNP's ability to contest the upcoming elections and questioned the Electoral Commission's process in granting them a license.