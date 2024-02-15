PPAG voices concerns over surge in teenage pregnancy and HIV

Health News of Thursday, 15 February 2024

The Planned Parenthood Association of Ghana (PPAG), a subsidiary of the International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF), has raised alarms regarding the increasing rates of teenage pregnancy and HIV in recent years.



The non-governmental organisation attributes this surge to a lack of information and restricted access to family planning methods.



In a statement to the media, Dr. Alvaro Bermejo, the global leader of IPPF, expressed concern over the reversal or stagnation in the declining trend of teenage pregnancies.



He identified the root cause as a deficiency in information, highlighting that many young individuals are not sufficiently aware of how to protect themselves until it is too late.



Dr. Bermejo underscored the critical importance of facilitating access to contraceptives for sexually active individuals. Intensifying the need for protection before it becomes too late. He acknowledged the potential benefits of introducing antiretrovirals.



Despite potential criticism, he argued that these medications could play a crucial role in reducing instances of both teenage pregnancy and HIV.



Reflecting on historical challenges, Dr. Bermejo drew a parallel with the introduction of the contraceptive pill in the 1960s. At that time, there were debates about providing pills to women, with some arguing against it. He noted the importance of educating the public about the collective interest in preventing unwanted pregnancies.



Drawing a parallel to the present, he addressed concerns about providing pills to prevent HIV infection, emphasising the overall societal benefit of such preventive measures.



The PPAG calls for comprehensive efforts to address the twin challenges of teenage pregnancy and HIV, urging a collective commitment to providing information and ensuring unhindered access to family planning methods for the youth.