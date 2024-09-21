PPP to sue over their disqualification from contesting in 2024 Polls

Politics of Saturday, 21 September 2024

Source: 3news

The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) plans to sue the Electoral Commission (EC) after being disqualified from the 2024 general elections.



National Chair Nana Ofori Owusu criticized the EC for not allowing the party to address the reasons for their disqualification, highlighting inconsistencies in the communications received.



He stated that they were not given a fair chance to correct any alleged errors in their nomination forms.



The PPP is among 11 candidates disqualified out of 24 who submitted nominations.



The party's legal action aims to address what they view as a violation of their rights.