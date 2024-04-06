PRESEC-Legon fake kidnapping case: IES director calls for increased moral training

General News of Saturday, 6 April 2024

Dr. Peter Partey Anti, Executive Director of the Institute of Education Studies (IES) and a lecturer at the University of Cape Coast expressed alarm over reports of students from Presec who staged the kidnapping of a fellow student.



In an interview on TV3's Ghana Tonight, Dr. Anti called for increased moral training for students both in schools and at home.



“We are paying little attention to their moral growth, their attitude, what we call the affective and behavioural system. We are not paying so much attention to it and I think this is a clear indication that we are not getting the total development of our students right.”



He expressed shock at the incident, noting the growing trend among youths to pursue material wealth and shortcuts in making money.



“I was a little shocked, I know that of course a lot of things are happening within the system, youths are so much attached to material wealth and shortcuts in making money. But I never thought that we would have students putting up such a show in their quest to get money and travel outside the country. I was a little bit alarmed.”



Regarding the school's role in preventing such incidents, Dr. Anti acknowledged the challenges, noting that students are often protective of each other, making it difficult for authorities to detect such plans. He suggested that school authorities should be more vigilant and maintain a presence in dormitories to gather information.



The incident involved a 17-year-old student from Presbyterian Boys Senior High School (Presec), Legon, who was allegedly kidnapped while returning home to Obuasi on March 28, 2024.



The matter was reported to the police CID headquarters and Presec officials, with reports indicating that the school showed little interest in the case, citing that it occurred outside the campus.



A Police statement issued on April 5 indicated that six individuals, including two adults, have been arrested in connection with the planned kidnapping, where the "kidnappers" demanded a ransom of GHC340,000, ultimately receiving GHC20,000 from the victim's parents.