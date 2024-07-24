PSGH, LAPAG endorse renewal of KNUST Vice chancellor’s Appointment

General News of Wednesday, 24 July 2024

Source: GNA

The Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSGH) and the Lady Pharmacists Association of Ghana (LAPAG) have endorsed the renewal of Professor Mrs. Rita Akosua Dickson’s appointment as Vice-Chancellor of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).



They commended the University Council for recognizing her impressive performance over the past four years, which included significant infrastructure development and the adoption of effective academic policies.



Under her leadership, KNUST was ranked the top university globally for quality education on Sustainable Development Goal 4 in 2023.



PSGH and LAPAG pledged their support for her continued tenure and urged all stakeholders to back the renewal decision.