PURC provided updates on directives to ECG

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has provided an update on the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG)'s compliance with directives issued on March 19, 2024.



PURC stated that out of the five directives given to ECG, three have been successfully fulfilled.



Among the directives was an order for ECG to submit a comprehensive report on tariff revenue allocation, regulatory audit data, and operational matters to PURC by April 2, 2024.



Additionally, ECG was instructed to distribute funds from the Cash Waterfall Mechanism (CWM) by March 25, 2024.



PURC clarified that these directives were issued under Sections 3 and 24 of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission Act, 1997 (Act 538), in response to observed declines in service quality, including increased power outages.



However, as of the latest update on March 26, ECG is yet to complete payments to energy sector players along the electricity value chain.



PURC emphasized that it will validate all payments made along the electricity value chain for each approval month and publish the information on its website by the second week of the following month. However, this validation process hinges on the completion of payments to energy sector players.



