PURC resolves 94.34 per cent complaints in Central Region

Regional News of Saturday, 3 August 2024

Source: GNA

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) in Ghana's Central Region has resolved 94% of complaints in six months.



Out of 584 complaints, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) handled 498, resolving 472, and the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) resolved 78 of 84 complaints.



The PURC aims to ensure fair utility services, urging consumers to report issues, especially if monthly bills are not issued.



The Commission emphasizes holding utility companies accountable to deliver high-quality services.