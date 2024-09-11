You are here: HomeNews2024 09 11Article 1979987

PWDs reject wheelchairs donated by Ghana Federation of Disability

The wheelchairs were donated to support the mobility of people living with disabilities The wheelchairs were donated to support the mobility of people living with disabilities

Over 50 wheelchairs donated by the Ghana Federation of Disability (GFD) to the Krachi East Municipality have been left unused and exposed to the elements for over five years.

The wheelchairs, intended to aid people with disabilities, were distributed to the Oti Region in 2019 but have not been utilized due to transport and maintenance issues.

The GFD's Oti Region President, Emmanuel Donkor, cited a lack of financial support for transporting the wheelchairs, while Regional Secretary Caleb Niwi noted that many are damaged and costly to repair, contributing to the delay in their use.

