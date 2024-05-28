Palace guard on bail over illegal possession of Police uniform

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 28 May 2024

Source: GNA

An Accra Circuit Court has granted a GH₵10,000 bail to Julius Aryee, a palace guard accused of illegally possessing police and military uniforms.



Aryee, who denies the charges, will reappear in court on June 19, 2024.



Police arrested him after receiving intelligence that he was impersonating a police officer in Agbogbloshie.



A search of his residence uncovered various uniforms and a dummy pistol. Aryee claimed the items belonged to his brothers, who he said were in the police and military.



However, investigations revealed he had no such relatives and had been posing as a policeman for two years.