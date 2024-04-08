Palestinian Embassy supports Muslims in Accra

Religion of Monday, 8 April 2024

The Palestinian Embassy in Ghana has provided food items to over 600 Muslims from selected communities in Accra to support their celebration marking the end of Ramadan.



The beneficiaries from Nima, Maamobi, New Town, and Madina received bags of rice, cooking oil, salt, sugar, as well as canned foods like mackerel and corned beef, according to Graphic Online.



During the event held at the embassy in Accra, Palestinian Ambassador Abdulfatah Alsattari celebrated his birthday with around 180 children from deprived areas in the Central Region.



He engaged in activities like dining, dancing, and playing games with the children as part of the celebration.



Ambassador Alsattari mentioned that despite the challenges faced due to the war in Gaza, the Palestinian community in Ghana could not ignore the needs of the less privileged in Ghana.



He expressed gratitude for the support from the Palestinian community in Ghana and commended the government and people of Ghana for their continuous support to the Palestinian cause.



The embassy's annual distribution of food during Ramadan was particularly challenging this year due to the ongoing crisis in Gaza.



However, the Palestinian community in Ghana remained committed to supporting the less privileged in Ghana, allocating funds from their tight budget for this purpose.



Sheikh Armiyawo Shaibu, speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, emphasized the spirit of Islamic generosity and compassion during Ramadan. He urged fellow Muslims to emerge from Ramadan with a renewed mindset, emphasizing the importance of patience, forgiveness, and non-violence, especially as elections approached.she noted