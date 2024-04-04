Paramount Chief calls for calm amid Sampa chieftaincy dispute

Regional News of Thursday, 4 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Osagyefo Oseadeyo Dr. Agyemang Badu II, the President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, has urged National Security operatives to intensify efforts to restore lasting peace in Sampa, located in the Jaman North District of the region.



Following a violent clash between supporters of rival factions in a longstanding chieftaincy dispute, the Bono Regional Security Council (REGSEC) deployed a contingent of police and military personnel to enforce law and order in Sampa.



This move came after the unfortunate incident last Friday, which resulted in the loss of three lives.



During the inauguration of a durbar ground at the Nsesresu farming community in the Dormaa East District, funded by Nana Asamoah Kum-Twie, the chief of the area, at a cost of GH¢600,000, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Badu II, also the Paramount Chief of the Dormaa Traditional Area, emphasized the need for security operatives to uphold the law and ease tensions in Sampa.



Expressing disappointment with the government's handling of the Sampa Chieftaincy dispute, the Paramount Chief called upon the chiefs and residents of the area to set aside their differences for the peaceful resolution of the conflict.



Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Dr. Badu II stressed that peace is paramount for the development of the region and urged the feuding factions to seek legal recourse after previous attempts by the Judicial Committee of the regional house of chiefs to mediate the dispute proved unsuccessful.