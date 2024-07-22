Paramount Chief of Prampram calls for peace and unity at Homowo Festival launch

Regional News of Monday, 22 July 2024

Source: hotfmghana.com

Nene Tetteh Wakah III, Paramount Chief of Prampram Traditional Area, has highlighted the importance of peace and unity during the launch of the 2024 Homowo Festival, a key cultural event celebrating the heritage of the Prampram people.



Emphasizing that the festival fosters identity and historical continuity, he called for communal harmony as essential for development.



Paramount Queen-Mother Naa Osabu Abbey I echoed his sentiments, urging youth to maintain peace, especially during elections.



Asafoatse Tetteh Akroboso of the Prampram Larkbleh Clan reminded the community of the festival’s significance in celebrating a bountiful harvest and urged respect for the law.