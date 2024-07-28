You are here: HomeNews2024 07 28Article 1964054

Paramount Queenmother of Dormaa Traditional area visits CDS

The Paramount Queenmother of Dormaa Traditional Area, Odeneho Dr. Akosua Fimah Dwabeng II, and her entourage visited and congratulated Chief of the Defense Staff (CDS), Lieutenant General Thomas Oppong-Peprah, on his appointment.

She expressed pride in his achievement, pledging support from Dormaa Ahenkro and offering prayers for his guidance in his new role.

Lieutenant General Oppong-Peprah appreciated the gesture and committed to serving the nation with dedication and integrity.

