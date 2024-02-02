Parent urges GES probe into severe beating of student over unpaid fees

General News of Friday, 2 February 2024

Source: GNA

A parent of a Bechem Presbyterian Senior High School student has appealed to the Ghana Education Service (GES) to investigate the circumstances leading to the severe beating of his son by a teacher at the school.



Currently, the victim is on admission and responding to treatment at the Bechem Government Hospital in the Tano South Municipality of the Ahafo Region.



According ot the Ghana News Agency, the said teacher (name withheld) subjected Ebenezer Yeboah, a final year Visual Arts student, and five other students to severe beatings, for failing to pay “dining fees,” leaving multiple bruises on Yeboah’s face.



The incident happened on the evening of Tuesday, January 30, 2024. During a visit to the hospital, GNA noticed the victim’s head was bandaged while lying on one of the hospital’s beds with nurses around him.



In an interview, Mrs. Lawrinda Yeboah, the mother of the victim, told the GNA she received a distress call from one of the students who informed her that her son was admitted to the hospital.



Upon further questioning, Mrs. Yeboah said she was informed the teacher did that when the boy could not pay “dining fees.”



Mrs. Yeboah, therefore, appealed to the GES to be expeditious in the investigations and ensure that the right thing was done.



When GNA visited the school, one of the teachers confirmed the story; however, the headmaster could not be engaged because the school authority was holding a meeting.



Commenting on the matter, Mr. Yaw Frimpong, the Public Relations Officer of the Tano South Municipal Directorate of Education, said the school’s headmaster had officially informed the Directorate, and he was yet to visit the school.



He added that two management members and the headmaster of the school had since visited Yeboah at the hospital and promised to investigate the matter and pleaded with the parents of the boys to remain calm as the Directorate worked to ensure that justice would prevail.