Parents cautioned against comparing capacities of their children

Parents should avoid comparing their children's academic abilities, as it can harm their self-esteem and performance, warned Mr. Innocent Funn, National Clinical Psychologist at SOS Children Village.

Speaking at a mental health program at Our Lady of Mercy Senior High School in Tema, Mr. Funn emphasized focusing on each child's strengths and providing support to build confidence.

Comparing children can lead to feelings of inadequacy and low self-worth.

The YAH-Salem Foundation aims to educate parents on their critical role in supporting their children's mental health, addressing the impact of parental behavior on their well-being.

