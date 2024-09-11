You are here: HomeNews2024 09 11Article 1979966

Source: The Chronicle

Parents of SDA School run to Akufo-Addo for help

Mr. Isaac Addo, Chairman of the Madina SDA Primary School addressing the media Mr. Isaac Addo, Chairman of the Madina SDA Primary School addressing the media

Parents of Madina SDA Primary School have urgently appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for intervention to demolish a private property on the school grounds, which disrupts learning and poses safety risks.

Despite repeated warnings from local authorities and a promise from the property owner to relocate, the property remains.

PTA Chairman Isaac Addo and other parents are concerned about the danger and inconvenience caused by the property, which affects the school's expansion plans and educational outcomes.

They call for immediate action to resolve the issue and improve school facilities.

