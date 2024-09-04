You are here: HomeNews2024 09 04Article 1977422

Parents withdraw their wards from O’Reilly SHS after fatal stabbing incident

The recent stabbing death of final-year student Edward Borketey Sackey at O’Reilly Senior High School, which stemmed from an argument over their fathers’ financial status, has led to significant parental concern.

Some parents have withdrawn their children from the school due to safety fears.

The incident has added stress to the final-year students currently taking their West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The school administration and local authorities are facing pressure to address safety concerns and prevent future tragedies.

