Parks and Garden lands are not on sale – Local Government Minister

General News of Tuesday, 23 July 2024

Source: 3news

Minister of Local Government and Decentralisation, Martin Kwaku Adjei-Mensah Korsah, has refuted allegations of selling Parks and Gardens lands to a private developer.



The claims, made by MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, suggested the transfer of these historically significant green spaces, sparking widespread concern about potential environmental impacts.



Addressing the issue on July 22, Minister Korsah assured the public of the government's commitment to protecting state lands, emphasizing that no plans or negotiations for privatization exist.