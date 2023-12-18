Parliament, EC HQ experience simultaneous ‘dumsor’ during live events

General News of Monday, 18 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In an unexpected turn of events, the Parliament House and the Electoral Commission (EC) faced power outages, locally known as 'dumsor,' causing disruptions during live activities on either sides.



The blackout occurred simultaneously during a parliamentary sitting and a media conference held by the Electoral Commission.



The unexpected power interruptions plunged both the Parliament House and the EC Headquarters into darkness, temporarily halting proceedings and creating an atmosphere of confusion.



At the EC’s office, the Electoral Commissioner, Jean Mensa, was addressing the press on the directives for the upcoming district assembly elections when the lights went out.



In parliament, the Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh Dompreh, was on the floor addressing the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, when the lights in the Chamber went off.



Immediately this happened in parliament, the members on the Minority side started heckling the Majority Chief Whip over the Dumsor situation.



Quickly, Annoh Dompere chided them and specifically mentioned the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, for heckling him.



“What is your problem? This is better than what we experienced under you. You should know this. You, Sam George, you should know this,” he said.



Sam George then responded and said: “You go explain taya.”



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



Below is a video of the session during the time of the outage as shared by citinewsroom:





NW/AE