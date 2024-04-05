Parliament approves GH¢800 million for basic education, highest ever GETFund allocation

General News of Friday, 5 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Parliament has approved GH¢800 million from the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) for basic education, the highest allocation ever.



This amount is 20% of the total GETFund Formula for 2024, a big jump from 12% in 2023, and a 196% increase from the previous year's GH¢270 million.



Of the GH¢800 million, GH¢370 million is for new and ongoing basic school projects, with GH¢270 million for buildings and GH¢100 million for furniture.



Eduwatch, an education think tank, praised this as a big step forward. They had been advocating for better school desks and buildings, and their efforts paid off with support from donors and others.



Eduwatch thanked the Parliamentary Select Committee on Education and the Minister of Education. They want the Ministry of Finance to release funds faster to finish all ongoing projects this year.



They also asked for more money for desks in the 2024 budget and called on Parliament to make sure funds are spent properly. Eduwatch encouraged local governments, faith groups, and companies to help provide desks for public schools.



Eduwatch plans to talk with the Ministers of Education and Finance and the Parliamentary Select Committee on Education about these issues.