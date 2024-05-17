Parliament approves nine ministerial nominations amidst Minority walkout

Politics of Friday, 17 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

President Akufo-Addo's recent nomination of nine Ministers of State received approval from Parliament, marking his first ministerial reshuffle since 2017.



Notable appointments include Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye as the Minister of Health, Lydia Seyram Alhassan as the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, and Dakoa Newman as the Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection.



Additionally, Deputy Ministers of State nominated by the President were also endorsed by the House.



However, preceding the approval, the Minority in Parliament staged a walkout in protest against the endorsement of both Ministers and Deputy Ministers-designate by President Akufo-Addo.



The Minority attributed the country's current economic and power crises to governmental mismanagement, advocating for decisive action instead of new ministerial appointments.



Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, Minority Leader, emphasized the caucus's refusal to support the nominees, stating, "Mr Speaker, the Minority does not support the nominations of these ministers, because of what the country has gone through and continues to go through, including economic crisis, food insecurity, “dumsor”, and reckless borrowing."



He criticized the government's approach, adding, "Piling up ministers and deputies does not signal to the Ghanaians the president understands the seriousness of the mess created."



In response to the Minority's concerns, Majority members defended the nominations, emphasizing the need for effective governance and asserting the qualifications of the appointed officials to address the country's pressing issues.



One Majority member argued, "The government is confident that these nominees possess the requisite skills and experience to contribute meaningfully to the nation’s development agenda."



Despite the opposition's objections, the approval of the nominations signifies a significant step in the government's efforts to address key ministerial responsibilities amidst ongoing economic and social challenges.