Parliament awaits full house decision on Supreme Court nominees

Parliament’s Appointments Committee has completed the vetting of Supreme Court nominees Justice Sophia Rosetta Bernasko Essah and Professor Richard Frimpong Oppong, who were put forward by President Akufo-Addo.

The vetting process ended in a tie, with the committee split 7-7 between the majority and minority sides.

Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin confirmed that the final decision will be made by the full 275-member Parliament, emphasizing that the committee's split vote will be included in the report.

Both sides acknowledge that the ultimate approval or disapproval rests with Parliament as a whole.

