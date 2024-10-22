Parliament debunks false video allegations against Speaker

General News of Tuesday, 22 October 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Parliament has strongly refuted claims circulating in a viral video alleging that the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, held a secret meeting with the President to negotiate the declaration of four parliamentary seats vacant.



In an official statement issued on October 22, 2024, the Parliamentary Service dismissed the video as a deliberate attempt to twist



Read full articlefacts and mislead the public.



According to the statement, the video, which surfaced recently on social media, shows an event from July 4, 2024, when Speaker Bagbin led a delegation to present the maiden Democracy Cup to the President.



The statement stresses that any connection of this video to negotiations on parliamentary seats is completely unfounded.



“Parliament states without any equivocation that there is no iota of truth in the insinuation in the circulated video,” the statement reads.



The Speaker’s office emphasized that the narrative surrounding the video is "not only disingenuous but unfortunate," adding that the allegations appear to be a targeted attempt to discredit both the Speaker and the institution of Parliament.



The video, according to the release, has been falsely labeled to suggest improper conduct, which Parliament insists never took place.



Parliament has urged the general public to disregard the false claims.



“The public is hereby advised to ignore the attempt to hoodwink them into believing what has never transpired and treat the narrative with the contempt it deserves,” the statement concludes.



As misinformation continues to spread rapidly online, Parliament is calling on media houses to verify facts before publishing and ensure that the integrity of Ghana’s democracy is upheld.