Parliament faces potential power disconnection over GH₵23m ECG debt

General News of Wednesday, 21 February 2024

Source: CNR

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) is considering disconnecting power supply to the Parliament of Ghana on Wednesday, February 21, due to an outstanding debt exceeding GH₵23 million.



This potential action is part of the ongoing “Operation Zero Balance” initiative which aims to recover unpaid debts from various customers.



The inclusion of Parliament among the disconnection targets raises eyebrows due to its critical role in national governance.

Sources indicate that the accumulated debt poses a significant hurdle for ECG’s operations and hampers its ability to meet the demands of power producers.



This potential move follows a similar disconnection at Accra Academy Senior High School on February 19th, where power was cut due to an outstanding debt of GH¢400,000.