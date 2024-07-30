Parliament launches Climate and Disability Caucuses

Politics of Tuesday, 30 July 2024

Source: hotfmghana.com

In a pioneering initiative, Ghana's Parliament has launched the Climate and Disability Caucuses to address climate change and disability inclusion.



Under the theme “Strengthening Legislative Action for Climate Resilience and Sustainable Development in Ghana,” the initiative aims to enhance legislative advocacy and inclusive practices.



Given Ghana's vulnerability to climate change, affecting sectors like agriculture and health, the Climate Caucus will advocate for policies supporting climate-smart agriculture, resilient infrastructure, and sustainable resource use.



Speaker Alban Bagbin and other leaders stressed inclusivity and legislative action to prioritize all citizens, especially those with disabilities.