Source: GNA

Parliament marks 14th African Border Day

Ghana's Parliament marked the 14th African Border Day, which aims to promote peace, security, and stability on the continent. The theme was "Educate an African Fit for the 21st Century."

Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, saluted the Ghana Boundary Commission for their work in safeguarding boundaries and promoting regional stability.

He emphasized the importance of educating citizens about international boundaries and their role in shaping collective identity and fostering regional integration.

The Speaker of Parliament directed the House to schedule a meeting with the Ghana Boundary Commission to receive a briefing on their activities.

