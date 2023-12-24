You are here: HomeNews2023 12 24Article 1903490

General News of Sunday, 24 December 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Parliament needs to show acute videos of infections from LGBTQ+ engagements – Prophet Oduro

« Prev

Next »

Comments (15)

Listen to Article

Prophet Dr. Kofi Oduro Prophet Dr. Kofi Oduro

Prophet Dr. Kofi Oduro is of the view that Parliament needs to fast-track the process to pass the Anti-LGBTQI+ bill into law.

He believes the practice should not be countenanced in Ghana.

The prophet was speaking on Accra-based United Television when he made this known.

To him, if Parliament thinks that LGBTQI+ needs to be practised in Ghana, hence the delay, they should be shown acute videos of infections from LGBTQ+ engagements to help them understand how bad the situation is.

“Have you seen someone who has had an acute infection from being gay or lesbian, among others? I think Parliament should be shown videos of such people who have had infections in their anus.

"I know someone who came to Alabaster and left for Holland. He now has a rotten anus from these things. It’s madness and should not be countenanced,” he said.

He continued “I will urge our Parliamentarians that do the right thing and God will bless you. There is judgement awaiting all of us”.

Sportsleading sports icon

The opening night of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations was owned by Ivory Coast

2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Ivory Coast down Guinea-Bissau with 2-0 win in opener

Businessleading business icon

The No.1 Osu Oxford street hotel and Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar

I borrowed from the World Bank to finance No.1 Oxford Street Hotel – Cheddar

Entertainmentleading entertainment icon

Ghanaian actress, Vivian Jill

How a pastor almost destroyed the relationship between Vivian Jill and her child’s father

Africaleading africa news icon

Vladimir Putin, Russian President

Russia to continue humanitarian supplies of grain, fertilizers to Africa - Deputy PM

Opinionsleading opinion icon

The National Democratic Congress

How to unseat the nonperforming NDC MPs in the Volta Region