Parliament reconvenes tomorrow as govt seeks to revoke Environmental Protection Regulations, 2023

General News of Monday, 14 October 2024

Source: Ghanaian Times

Members of Parliament (MPs) have been recalled from recess to start the Fifth Meeting of the Fourth Session on October 15, 2024, at the Accra International Conference Centre, due to renovations in the Parliament House.



A key agenda item is the presentation of budget estimates for the first quarter of the 2025 fiscal year.



MPs will also discuss revoking the controversial Environmental Protection regulations that permit mining in forest reserves, in response to increasing calls against illegal mining.



The session may see low attendance as MPs campaign for the upcoming December elections.