Parliament’s unity depends on me, I can’t allow rancour to prevail – Afenyo-Markin

Politics of Friday, 23 February 2024

Source: CNR

The Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has affirmed his dedication to fostering a collaborative and harmonious atmosphere between the majority and minority caucuses in parliamentary proceedings.



Addressing Parliament on Friday, February 23, following his confirmation as the Majority Leader, he assured the House of his commitment to promoting unity and peace within the legislative body.



“Honourable Minority Leader, let me assure you that we are going to have a time of bipartisanship. I want to assure you of my commitment…we are going to work together because the happiness and the unity of this house shall materially depend on me and I cannot afford to allow rancour to prevail,” he stated.



He also called upon the Minority Caucus to strengthen its bipartisan efforts with the Majority Caucus, emphasizing the mutual benefits such collaboration can yield.



The endorsement of the leadership change within the majority caucus by the New Patriotic Party’s National Council on Friday, February 23, provided the backdrop for Afenyo-Markin’s address to Members of Parliament.



In his plea to the minority caucus, Afenyo-Markin urged them to align with his caucus for shared advantages within the parliamentary setting.



Meanwhile, the former Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has issued a rallying call to members of the Majority Caucus, urging them to extend the same level of support and assistance that marked his tenure as Majority Leader to the incoming leadership.



His formal announcement of resignation in Parliament on Friday, February 23, came after previously notifying the caucus of his decision on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.



Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu emphasised the importance of unity among Majority members and encouraged them to rally behind the new leadership to ensure the successful implementation of the governance agenda.



“I thank my colleagues for always being there for me and the course of the party and government and I will entreat my colleagues to offer the same assistance and support to my successor in order to successfully prosecute the millennium agenda of governance.”



He also took a moment to appreciate the cooperation and collaboration with the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, and the entire House during his leadership, acknowledging the collective efforts that elevated the status of the Ghanaian Parliament.



“Mr. Speaker, Let me take the opportunity to thank you for the cooperation and collaboration that existed between me and you over the entire period that our paths crossed here in Parliament and we have worked together to uplift the status of the Ghanaian Parliament in many endeavours and much more especially litany since when you assumed the position of the Speaker of Parliament.



“Let me not only thank my caucus but the entire membership, officers, and men of this House who have all played their part to ensure that we rose high the flag of Ghana.”