Parliament seeks date for presidential assent on anti-LGBTQ+ bill

Parliament has formally reached out to the Office of the President, urging them to provide a definitive date for the transmission of the Human Sexual and Family Values Bill (anti-LGBTQ+ bill) for presidential assent.



This development follows a request from Nana Bediatuo Asante, the executive secretary to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on March 18, advising Parliament to hold off presenting the bill until related legal matters are resolved in the Supreme Court.



Acknowledging the President's office's request to pause the bill's progress, Cyril K. O. Nsiah, the Clerk to Parliament, penned a letter dated April 10, 2024.



In the letter, Nsiah sought clarification from the President's office regarding the specific day Parliament could present the bill to President Akufo-Addo for his review and consideration.



"Accordingly, I await an indication in writing from your office on when to present the Human Sexual and Family Value Bill, 2024 to His Excellency the President for his consideration, pursuant to Article 106(7) of the Constitution, 1992" part of the letter read.



See the letter below:



