Parliament summons Energy Minister and ECG chief over alleged dispute

General News of Wednesday, 20 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Today, the Energy Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, and Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Samuel Dubik Mahama, are slated to appear before Parliament's Energy Committee following summons issued due to reported tensions between their entities.



The Public Utility Regulatory Commission (PURC) has accused ECG of failing to adhere to the cash waterfall mechanism and levied other allegations against them.



Moreover, PURC has issued a one-week ultimatum for ECG to furnish a detailed incident report on outages since January, threatening potential sanctions, including a two-year prison sentence, for non-compliance.



While ECG has denied some of the accusations, concerns have escalated to the Energy Committee chaired by Samuel Atta Akyea, who insists on the appearance of the ECG boss and the Energy Minister before the committee today.



Ranking member on the Committee, John Jinapor, is supporting PURC, asserting that the regulator has the authority to impose sanctions if ECG fails to comply with its directives.