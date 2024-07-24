You are here: HomeNews2024 07 24Article 1963058

Parliament tells NCCE to embark on massive educational campaign in salt mining areas

The Committee on Mines, Energy, Lands, and Forestry has recommended that Electrochem Ghana Limited allocate space for local miners and support best practices in salt mining.

Continuous stakeholder engagement and educational campaigns by the NCCE are urged to inform locals that salt is a national resource.

The committee stresses the importance of political neutrality, increased security, and lawfulness in the community.

Additionally, Electrochem should expand social interventions as their profits grow and respect cultural sites within their concession area.

These steps aim to balance local involvement, environmental compliance, and national interests.

