Source: Asaase Radio

Parliament to resume sittings on 11 June

Parliament will resume sittings on Tuesday, June 11, at 10 AM for the Third Meeting of the Fourth Session, as announced by Speaker Alban Bagbin.

The announcement follows the last sitting on May 17, where Parliament approved a $150 million loan agreement with the World Bank to enhance Accra's economic resilience.

Additionally, 21 ministerial and deputy ministerial appointments, including two new appointees to the Ministry of Finance, were approved.

