Parliament urges swift action on anti-LGBTQ+ bill lawsuits pending in Supreme Court

Parliament is calling upon the Supreme Court to accelerate the legal proceedings concerning interlocutory injunctions filed against the anti-LGBTQ+ bill by private legal practitioner Richard Dela Sky and gender activist Dr. Amanda Odoi.



Both individuals have separately initiated legal actions challenging the anti-gay bill, seeking to prevent President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo from signing it into law, citing Constitutional infringements on homosexual rights.



Parliament contends that while a similar case involving MP Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor has been adjudicated, the cases of Richard Dela Sky and Dr. Odoi remain pending.



In a letter addressed to the Supreme Court’s Registrar, dated Thursday, March 28, 2024, Parliament's legal representatives, Sory at Law Barristers and Solicitors, emphasized the importance of expediting the hearing of these pending applications, given their significance in addressing matters of public interest.



