Parliamentary candidates in Hohoe pledge peaceful elections during Eid al-Adha celebration

Politics of Sunday, 16 June 2024

Source: GNA

The NPP and NDC parliamentary candidates in the Hohoe Constituency, Mr. John-Peter Amewu and Mr. Worlanyo Tsekpo, have pledged to ensure a peaceful and fair election in December 2024.



They made this pledge at the Hohoe Adabraka English-Arabic Basic School Park during Eid al-Adha celebrations.



Both candidates emphasized the importance of peace and development, with Mr. Amewu highlighting his past peaceful election activities and Mr. Tsekpo stressing that winning without peace would not lead to development.



The event included prayers, a sermon, and the slaughter of a ram to signify the importance of the celebration.