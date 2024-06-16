You are here: HomeNews2024 06 16Article 1951121

Politics of Sunday, 16 June 2024

    

Source: GNA

Parliamentary candidates in Hohoe pledge peaceful elections during Eid al-Adha celebration

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Worlanyo Tsekpo and John Peter Amewu Celebrates Eid with Muslims in his constituency Worlanyo Tsekpo and John Peter Amewu Celebrates Eid with Muslims in his constituency

The NPP and NDC parliamentary candidates in the Hohoe Constituency, Mr. John-Peter Amewu and Mr. Worlanyo Tsekpo, have pledged to ensure a peaceful and fair election in December 2024.

They made this pledge at the Hohoe Adabraka English-Arabic Basic School Park during Eid al-Adha celebrations.

Both candidates emphasized the importance of peace and development, with Mr. Amewu highlighting his past peaceful election activities and Mr. Tsekpo stressing that winning without peace would not lead to development.

The event included prayers, a sermon, and the slaughter of a ram to signify the importance of the celebration.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment