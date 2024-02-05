Partner gov't to exploit gold deposits in Dollar Power – Lands Minister to investors

General News of Monday, 5 February 2024

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor, has invited the investor community to collaborate with the government to set up a massive mining project in Dollar Power, located in the Bole District of the Savannah Region.



According to him, the Dollar Power area has abundant geological data indicating that it has a high concentration of minerals, particularly gold making it a suitable location for large-scale mining operations to be set up.



Mr. Jinapor delivered an address to the Chiefs and residents at the Durbar event held in Dollar Power, a community situated along the Ghana – Ivory Coast International Boundary Line in the Savannah Region. This village, previously known as Sindi, is located approximately 20km from the District Capital, Bole.



In 1897, the residents of this region suffered a raid by slave traders, resulting in their displacement. Subsequently, in 1928, the colonial Governments of the Gold Coast and Ivory Coast established an International Boundary Line between the two countries. To accomplish this, they erected Boundary Pillars at mutually agreed-upon locations.



The demarcation line between the two countries was officially revalidated in 1973 through the act of planting teak trees along the border.



People from both countries were attracted to the area due to the large gold deposits present, however, their activities have led to the destruction of both the Boundary Pillars and the teak trees.



Since 2005, a limited number of Ghanaians have migrated to the location to exploit the gold deposits and impede the Ivorians from accessing the mineral resources.



At present, around three thousand individuals inhabit the region, primarily engaged in small-scale mining activities.



The gold deposits in the area have made the people name parts of the community Dollar Power Obuasi.



The Ghana Boundary Commission, under the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, has been collaborating with their Ivory Coast counterparts since 2021 to re-establish the boundary lines between the two countries.



The local mining activities have been receiving attention from the Ministry, which has been in collaboration with the area's chiefs and inhabitants to formalize their small-scale operations.



On January 31, 2024, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, along with a team from the Ministries of Lands and Natural Resources and Roads and Highways, conducted an inspection to assess the progress of road construction and other infrastructure development in the Dollar Power area.



During a meeting with the chiefs and locals of the community, Mr. Jinapor stated that the government is planning to build two feeder roads to attract investment into the area.



The community is currently only accessible by water, but the government is constructing a 24km feeder road from Ntereso in the Bole District to Dollar Power, additionally, another 25km feeder road from Sapelliga in the Upper East Region to Dollar Power is also being built.



The 48 Engineers of the Ghana Armed Forces are currently engaged in the implementation of advanced constructions, with a completion date set for the middle of the present year.



Apart from the infrastructural development of the road networks, the government is also dedicated to implementing community mining in the region to formalize the operations of artisanal and small-scale miners.



Further, he charged the Ghana Geological Survey Authority to accelerate the process of setting up a community mining scheme.



Sindiwura Mahama Awudu Abott, the Chief of Dollar Power, expressed gratitude to the government for constructing a road that will connect the community with other parts of the country, as conveyed by his Secretary.



The chief made an appeal to the government for the construction of a bridge across the Black Volta River to facilitate transportation and trade, as well as improve overall safety for the local community.



In his statement, the leader called upon the government to take measures to restore the Boundary Pillars and teak trees that have been destroyed to enhance the safety of the border and prevent any form of encroachment.