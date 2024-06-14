Parts of the country to experience power cuts for 3 weeks – GRIDCo, ECG announce

General News of Friday, 14 June 2024

Source: 3news.com

GRIDCo and ECG have announced power cuts in parts of Ghana for three weeks due to reduced gas supply from Nigeria.



The West Africa Gas Pipeline Company (WAPCo) has attributed the reduction to maintenance works in Nigeria, which will last three weeks.



GRIDCo and ECG are working to optimize available resources to minimize the impact on consumers.



They have apologized for the inconvenience and assured the public that they are collaborating with stakeholders to manage the situation.



The power cuts are expected to affect various areas across the country.