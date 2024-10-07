Pass rates for core subjects improve in Upper East Region due to quality of Free SHS programme, says Akufo-Addo

Politics of Monday, 7 October 2024

Source: www.asaaseradio.com

President Nana Akufo-Addo has hailed the Free Senior High School (SHS) Programme as a significant success, enabling over 100,000 Ghanaians previously unable to access secondary education to enroll.



He stated that enrollment has doubled from 800,000 to 1.6 million students since he took office in 2017.



The president highlighted substantial improvements in pass rates for core subjects, with mathematics increasing from 52% in 2021 to 89.65% last year. He dismissed critics of the policy, emphasizing that investing in education is a nation's top priority for developing human capital.



The Free SHS Programme was launched in September 2017, achieving record enrollments.