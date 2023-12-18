Passion to serve Ghana no longer exists in current generation - Hackman Owusu-Agyemang

General News of Monday, 18 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Former foreign affairs minister, Hackman Owusu-Agyemang, has lamented the increasing seeking of self over national interest.



The chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) national council of elders stressed in an interview with pro-government Asaase radio that he was disheartened with the current state of affairs.



“The passion to serve the nation, to be in the public service is no longer there and I think we’ve become too focused on our own selfish interest…I believe in the fullness of time, we should be able to rediscover ourselves…



“I’m dismayed by what is happening now…” Owusu-Agyemang said.



He also weighed in on the issue of corruption and the need to tackle it head-on no matter whose ox was gored.



“I think the time has come for Ghanaians to appreciate the fact that this nation can only be built by ourselves and that the interests of the nation should be put way above everything else.”



“… those that have raided the treasury of this nation with impunity need to be punished. Yes, and if we don’t set up that system of doing things we cannot develop … and the leadership must provide the way out,” he added.



The interview aired on Sunday, November 17, 2023.



SARA



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



Watch the latest episode of Everyday People below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.