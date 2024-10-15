Pastor Salifu Amoako and wife arrested over son’s role in fatal accident

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 15 October 2024

Pastor Elisha Salifu Amoako and his wife, Mouha Amoako, have been arrested by the Ghana Police Service following their 16-year-old son’s involvement in a tragic accident that claimed two lives in East Legon.



The fatal crash, which occurred on Saturday, October 12, 2024, involved their son, Elrad Salifu Amoako, who was behind the wheel of a Jaguar SUV. The vehicle



reportedly collided with a 4x4 Acura, resulting in both cars catching fire and burning beyond recognition.



According to police reports, the young driver, alongside one other occupant in the Jaguar, rammed into the Acura driven by Joseph Ackah with four passengers on board.



The police in a statement noted that the suspect's parents are currently in custody, assisting with investigations.



“The parents of the 16-year-old suspect driver, Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako and Mouha Amoako, are currently in custody assisting the investigation.”



Two of the five passengers in the Acura, identified as 12-year-olds Justine Agbenu and Maame Dwomoh, tragically lost their lives. While three of the victims were rescued, two sustained minor injuries and were discharged, while one remains hospitalized.



The young suspect and his passenger were also rescued from the burning Jaguar and are currently receiving treatment. The police have assured the public that a full investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident.



As part of their efforts to console the families affected, the Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, visited the bereaved and injured victims in the hospital.



The police have reiterated their commitment to ensuring a thorough investigation, stating, “The Police would like to assure the public of a thorough investigation into the accident to bring closure to the affected family.”





