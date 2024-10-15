You are here: HomeNews2024 10 15Article 1994165

Pastor Salifu Amoako and wife arrested over son’s role in fatal accident

Pastor Elisha Salifu Amoako and his wife, Mouha Amoako, have been arrested by the Ghana Police Service following their 16-year-old son’s involvement in a tragic accident that claimed two lives in East Legon.

The fatal crash, which occurred on Saturday, October 12, 2024, involved their son, Elrad Salifu Amoako, who was behind the wheel of a Jaguar SUV. The vehicle

