Pastor in court for allegedly taking deposits without BoG license

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 26 July 2024

Source: GNA

Enock Mawuli Sabah Kugbedzi, proprietor of DEK-NOCK and head Pastor of Kingdom Chapel International, Nungua-Buade, has pleaded not guilty to charges of operating a deposit-taking institution without a license.



Arrested on July 19, 2024, with cash amounts of GHC265,049 and GHC793,122.60 found in his Ashaiman and Nungua offices respectively, he appeared before the Accra Circuit Court.



Despite prosecution opposition, the court granted Kugbedzi bail at GHC500,000 with two sureties and mandated weekly reporting.



The investigation, initiated by a Bank of Ghana petition, is ongoing.